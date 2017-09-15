Most Expensive Sushi in the US (That's Actually Worth It)

For those looking to drop a dramatic amount of money on dinner—whether for a showy business meeting, or an anniversary, or a rare, calculated splurge—sushi is often the answer. With the emphasis that high-end sushi restaurants put on sourcing their ingredients, and the rigorous training that often goes into the craft of sushi preparation, prices at a certain type of place can skyrocket—especially if you’re going for the omakase (chef’s tasting) menu, and especially if you add on a wagyu beef supplement or a sake pairing. That’s not to say that it’s not worth it. These are the 20 priciest—and some of the most delicious—sushi restaurants in the country. —Marian Bull