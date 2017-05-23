Daniel Humm serves this wonderful sweet pea soup “cappuccino-style,” with a topping of morel cream that’s been frothed with an immersion blender. The recipe here simply calls for swirling the cream into the soup. Indeed, the cream is so intensely mushroomy, you may be tempted to eat it on its own.
Kevin O’Connor, former wine director at Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills, roasts chicken with white wine, whole garlic cloves and plenty of herbs; then he takes some of the fragrant juices left in the pan and mixes them into sautéed morel mushrooms and a lush vinaigrette for watercress.
Typically, a fricassee is made with chicken or another kind of white meat stewed in a white sauce with vegetables. For Katy Sparks’s version, she sizzles chicken in butter until it’s crisp, then cooks it with shallots and morels, finishing with lemon for a hit of tartness.