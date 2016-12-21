Molten Chocolate Cake

These moltens are oozing with rich chocolate, as well as other fillings like raspberry and peanut butter.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 7

Jean-Georges Molten Chocolate Cake

It seems as though every restaurant in America offers a version of this amazing cake created by master chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. But his supremely rich and chocolaty original is in a class by itself. Here, Food & Wine presents his perfect recipe. Molten chocolate cakes became famous for a reason: they're cakey on the outside with an irresistible center of warm dark chocolate flowing through the middle. The first time you try one, it may seem like magic, but this recipe is actually quite easy to make and ready in under an hour.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Molten Chocolate Cake

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Molten Chocolate Cake with Caramel Filling

More decadent than molten chocolate cake: one filled with warm caramel, reveals F&W's Grace Parisi.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Molten Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter Filling

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Molten Chocolate Cake with Marshmallow Filling

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Molten Chocolate Cake with Raspberry Filling

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Molten Chocolate Cake

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up