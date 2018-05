Myhrvold considered every component to come up with his modernist version:

• Tender hamburger bun, made from scratch and toasted in beef suet.

• Hamburger glaze of suet, pureed tomato confit, beef stock and smoked salt.

• Maitake mushroom, sautéed in beef suet.

• Romaine lettuce infused sous vide with liquid hickory smoke.

• Vacuum-compressed heirloom tomato.

• Cheese slice made from aged Emmental, Comté and wheat ale.

• Short rib patty ground to vertically align the grain.

• Cremini mushroom ketchup with honey, horseradish, fish sauce, ginger and allspice.