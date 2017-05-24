Midwestern Recipes

These satisfying dishes include Grandma Zerr's Apricot Kuchen and smoked pork sausage with hard-cider sauce.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 5

Pan-Seared Sausages with Apples

At Farm Bloomington, Daniel Orr sells a number of Midwestern sausages, including bratwurst from Fiedler Family Farms in Rome, Indiana. Non-Hoosier sweet Italian sausages will work in this recipe, too. Be sure to use cooking apples that will hold their shape, like Granny Smiths, Winesaps or Rome Beauties.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Grandma Zerr’s Apricot Kuchen

Kuchen is a traditional German fruit- or cheese-filled yeast cake that’s common in North Dakota (Nancy Olson says it’s in countless church cookbooks) and served at any time of day. This is Olson’s adaptation of her grandmother’s version. “I love that this is a hearty, rustic, belly-filling pastry; nothing dainty about it,” she says.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Grilled Trout with Smoky Tomatillo Sauce and Cucumber Salad

Alex Roberts’s father, Don, and his partner, Joni Cash, own a 40-acre property in Otter Creek, Wisconsin, where they grow a huge assortment of organic produce, including the chiles and tomatillos that make the base for this smoky sauce. Alex, a chef in Minnesota, pairs it with grilled local trout and a tart salad made with his father’s cucumbers. “Dad gives me a list of what he’s growing at the beginning of every season, and I plan my menus around that,” he says.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5 PHOTO © JOHN KERNICK

Smoked Trout Dip with Sweet Onion Vinaigrette

This outstanding version of the Midwestern classic smoked fish dip gets extra flavor from the sweet onion vinaigrette that’s drizzled on top.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Smoked Pork Sausage with Hard-Cider Sauce

Midwestern chef Jack Riebel is taking the homey foods of his childhood and modernizing them with spices and progressive techniques.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up