Michael Symon's Guide to Cleveland

The chef's empire includes Lola, B Spot burger chain and his new Mabel's BBQ (2050 E. 4th St.; michaelsymon.com). Here, a few of his favorite local places.

Food & Wine
West Side Market

The century-old indoor/outdoor market has over 100 stalls; Symon loves the smoked-meat spots best. 1979 W. 25th St.; westsidemarket.org.

Great Lakes Brewing Co.

This brewery wins awards for beers like the malty Dortmunder Gold lager. 2516 Market Ave.; greatlakesbrewing.com.

Sokolowski's University Inn

The cafeteria specializes in Polish classics. 1201 University Rd.; sokolowskis.com.

Raddell's Sausage Shop

The decades-old market is famed for Slovenian, Hungarian and Polish smoked sausages. 478 E. 152nd St.; raddellssausage.com.

Happy Dog

There are 50 topping options for the locally made franks. 5801 Detroit Ave.; happydogcleveland.com.

Sterle's Country House

Since 1954, Sterle's has offered live music, beer and schnitzel. 1401 E. 55th St.; sterlescountryhouse.com.

Rising Star Coffee Roasters

Symon drinks multiple cups of coffee a day. He loves the precisely made pour-overs at this mini chain. 2187 Murray Hill Rd.; risingstarcoffee.com.

Noodlecat

Symon orders the house ramen with pork miso broth at F&W Best New Chef Jonathon Sawyer's noodle shop. 234 Euclid Ave.; noodlecat.com.

