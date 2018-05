This marinated bone-in pork shoulder should be one of the first things to go on the grill, so it has plenty of time to roast slowly. The total time will vary depending on the heat of the fire, the temperature outside and the meat’s distance from the heat; to speed things up, you can cover the grill, leaving the air vents open. To determine doneness, use a meat thermometer. The pork is ready when the internal temperature reaches 160°.