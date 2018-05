Jessica and Joshua Applestone of Fleisher’s in Kingston and Rhinebeck, New York like to brine locally raised Berkshire pork belly for a few hours in a mixture of juniper berries, orange zest and peppercorns to help season the meat and keep it juicy. Jessica recommends cooking it simply with a sprig of rosemary. The brine works well for a number of pork cuts, including rib chops, loin chops (bone-in or boneless), tenderloin and ribs.