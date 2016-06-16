Matt Jennings's Rhode Island in 10 Plates

In this state, there is as stark a divide between devotees of Mr. Lemon and Del's Lemonade as there is between the Red Sox and Yankees fans. I prefer Mr. Lemon to Del's because I don't like chunks of lemon pith in my ice. At Mr. Lemon, you get the buttery smooth, fresh fallen snow kind of ice. Ask for a lemon-melon ice—small if you're a first timer, large if you know what you're doing, and an extra-large if you're in need of a sugar overdose. Inside the kitschy, clown-clad room, the brothers and sisters who own the institution scoop the ice from a vintage chest freezer into a waxed cup. You pay your four bucks and you walk away. No spoons. No napkins. So don't ask for one.