Mastering Steak on the Grill
Mastering Steak on the Grill
Funded by the Beef Checkoff
Funded by the Beef Checkoff
Add marinated cubes of Top Sirloin to a mixture of orange peel, cilantro and smoked paprika. Then grill alongside skewers of watermelon, peaches, and mango and drizzle with orange juice.
Marinated Top Round Steak and grilled eggplant, bell peppers, zucchini and squash take this ratatouille salad to new heights. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and grab a few friends, this salad serves 6!
Take dinner to the islands with this Caribbean-infused Flank Steak dish complete with crushed pineapple, jerk seasoning and coconut rice.
Take grilled Tenderloin Steaks and top them with a savory sauce made with espresso, maple syrup and bourbon—now that’ll wake up your dinner table!
In 30-35 minutes you can serve up a restaurant-quality meal for your family. When you serve beef Tenderloin Steaks and mushrooms topped with an herb-butter sauce, everyone’s sure to enjoy.
