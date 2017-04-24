Marsala

Here, the best marsala recipes, from spaghetti with garlicky marsala mushrooms to bay scallop-marsala cream toasts.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 6

Spaghetti with Garlicky Marsala Mushrooms

This hearty pasta recipe banks on the garlicky flavor of the mushrooms to complement the familiarly delicious taste of pasta.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 6 © JOHN KERNICK

Molded Mocha-Marsala Semifreddo

This creamy multilayered frozen dessert uses a simple zabaglione (known as sabayon in French) of whipped egg yolks, sugar and Marsala as its base. The addition of bittersweet chocolate and strong espresso to the sweet zabaglione brings the flavors of the semifreddo into perfect balance.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 6

Italian Trifle with Marsala Syrup

In Italy, Fabio Trabocchi makes this dessert with Alchermes, a bright-red cinnamon-scented liqueur rarely seen in the States. The Sicilian fortified wine Marsala is a good substitute: It has a subtler color but a similarly spiced flavor, perfect for drenching squares of soft sponge cake layered with vanilla-infused pastry cream.

 

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 6

Pork Chops with Marsala and Fennel

Thin slices of fennel, a shot of dry marsala, and a touch of tomato paste combine to make a quick, intense pan sauce for sauteed pork chops. If you prefer, substitute red wine for the marsala.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 6

Bay Scallop-Marsala Cream Toasts

These bay scallops are set in a luscious Marsala cream sauce, served over hot crispy bread and garnished with fresh chives. It's a simple dish to prepare, yet so special and decadent. Best to enjoy these toasts with a knife and fork.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 6

Spelt Muffins with a Marsala-Fig Swirl

A syrup made from fresh Mission figs and Marsala wine is swirled in the batter of these luxurious yogurt-spelt breakfast muffins.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up