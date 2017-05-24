Mario Batali's Network

This vibrant pasta, tossed with beet greens and creamy goat cheese, is an ode to Charles Barsotti’s 1994 New Yorker cartoon of a rigatoni noodle on the phone to a friend, exclaiming, "Fusilli, you crazy bastard!” Tarry Lodge chef Andy Nusser says, "Mario [Batali] and I saw the cartoon at the same time. It became the punch line to every joke."