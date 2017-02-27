Mario Batali Recipes for the Grill

“This dough is not the kind you throw in the air like in the movies,” Mario Batali says. He grills the crusts until they’re delectably charred, then adds one of two simple toppings—a classic Margherita with tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil, and a pungent mix of Fontina, black olives and pine nuts. Batali cuts the pies into small wedges as appetizers but notes that they’re also hearty enough to be a main course.