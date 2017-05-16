Who could ever resist trying a recipe with such a great name (which is a translation of the Italian, pesce all’acqua pazza). What is truly crazy is how simple it is to make an intensely flavored, water-based poaching liquid for fish fillets. Marcella Hazan was introduced to the dish by her friend from Amalfi, Pierino Jovine, and her first reaction was, “Who wants to eat fish in water?” As it turns out, water is the magic liquid that reveals and melds all the flavors.