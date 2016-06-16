Make Your Home Farm Chic

These six accessories will bring rural flair to your home.

Woven Kitchen Towels

Cecile Casanave weaves textured kitchen towels in New York’s Hudson Valley. $64; abchome.com

Chester Peg Rack

This peg rack features a row of three hooks covered with handsome stitched leather. $195; minam.com

Timber House

This metal-and-glass design keeps firewood tidy. $348; shopterrain.com

Whisk Brooms

These petite brushes are handmade from natural corn husk. $28; minam.com

Jelly Jar Light

Deborah Ehrlich makes fixtures with superthin crystal. $225; artwareeditions.com

Clay Pitcher

Paris-based Astier de Villatte designs this earthenware vessel. $325; suefisherking.com

 

