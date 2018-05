The sweet wine glaze for these chops started as a joke. “Someone kiddingly told me to try Manischewitz, so I bought a bottle,” says Rich Torrisi. “I found out it was made from Concord grapes, which are my favorite. And the grapes are from New York state, so I love them even more.&rdquo At Torrisi, the wine-glazed lamb comes with fried Jerusalem artichokes, too.