Madhur Jaffrey

Food & Wine
1 of 6

Green-Lentil Curry

Many of Madhur Jaffrey’s books have an Indian slant, but she’s most famous for her 1999 tome Madhur Jaffrey’s World Vegetarian. While she often follows the Indian tradition of serving several small dishes together, the lentil-vegetable curry here is a Western-style main course. Eaten over rice with yogurt, it’s a very satisfying meal.

slideshow  More Indian Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 6

Swiss Chard with Ginger and Cumin

"I often use just one or two spices, such as the ginger and cumin in this Swiss chard," says Madhur Jaffrey. "It’s a very northern Indian approach."

slideshow More Swiss Chard Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 6

Chickpea Flour Pizza with Tomato and Parmesan

Called socca in Nice and farinata in Genoa, this workingman’s morning snack is traditionally baked in brick ovens in pizza pans. Madhur Jaffrey’s method calls for using a skillet on the stovetop, then moving the pizza to the broiler.

slideshow More Pizza Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 6

Caribbean Seasoning Sauce

Try spreading this herb-filled sauce thickly on such fish fillets as salmon or sea bass and letting them marinate for 30 minutes before grilling.

slideshow Fantastic Condiment Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 6

Indian-Style Grilled Vegetables with Paneer

slideshow  More Grilled Vegetables

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 6

More from Food & Wine

You might also like:

slideshow A Northern Indian Culinary Tour

slideshow Amazing Indian Recipes

slideshow Easy Indian Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up