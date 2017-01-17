Macaroni Salad

Try these delicous takes on macaroni salad including traditional recipes to exotic such as curried macaroni salad with chicken and almonds.

Classic Macaroni Salad

This bright and flavorful smoked salmon macaroni salad with spinach, lemon and goat cheese is sure to become a summertime favorite.

Curried Macaroni Salad with Chicken and Almonds

A creamy curry dressing is mixed with crunchy almonds and sweet raisins.

Smoked Salmon Macaroni Salad with Spinach, Lemon and Goat Cheese

This bright and flavorful smoked salmon macaroni salad with spinach, lemon and goat cheese is sure to become a summertime favorite.

Macaroni Salad with Chorizo and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

This macaroni salad can be served hot or cold, either way it is delicious.

Bacon Deviled Egg Macaroni Salad

Serve this at your next BBQ or make an extra-tasty egg salad sandwich with it.

