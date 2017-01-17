Try these delicous takes on macaroni salad including traditional recipes to exotic such as curried macaroni salad with chicken and almonds.
Try these delicous takes on macaroni salad including traditional recipes to exotic such as curried macaroni salad with chicken and almonds.
This bright and flavorful smoked salmon macaroni salad with spinach, lemon and goat cheese is sure to become a summertime favorite.
A creamy curry dressing is mixed with crunchy almonds and sweet raisins.
This macaroni salad can be served hot or cold, either way it is delicious.
Serve this at your next BBQ or make an extra-tasty egg salad sandwich with it.