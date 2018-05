Centered around the 19th-century Gothic Revival house that contains the wine-tasting room, Long Meadow Ranch Winery & Farmstead is home to a terrific restaurant called Farmstead, a seasonal farm stand and a nursery. As owner Ted Hall says, you can try the wine in the tasting room and pair it with heirloom tomatoes from the garden. Then you can go to the restaurant and have a salad made with those tomatoes, or walk over to the nursery and buy seeds to grow the tomatoes yourself.

The Holistic Approach at Long Meadow Ranch