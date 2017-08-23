Light Summer Wines

These pairings include a light-bodied white and a celery, grilled grape and mushroom salad.
These pairings include a light-bodied white and a celery, grilled grape and mushroom salad.
Pairing: 2011 Waterbrook Sangiovese Rosé
Washington's Columbia Valley isn't known for the Sangiovese grape variety, nor for rosés. As a result, Waterbrook's lightly floral bottling is a nice surprise.
Pairing: 2011 Domäne Wachau Terrassen Grüner Veltliner Federspiel
Terrassen bottlings come from terraced vineyards, which yield intense, focused wines, like this citrusy example.
Pairing: 2010 Remo Farina Bianco di Custoza
The Bianco di Custoza region, at the edge of northern Italy's Lake Garda, is an overlooked source for aromatic, light-bodied whites like this one.
Pairing: 2011 Aveleda Fonte Vinho Verde
A blend of Trajadura, Loureiro, Arinto and Azal Branco grapes, this is bracing, with citrus and green apple notes.
Pairing: 2010 Seven Hills Riesling
An outstanding value worth stocking by the case for its refreshing, sweet-and-sour lime-and-peach profile.
Pairing: 2011 Marqués de Cáceres White Rioja
Stainless steel fermentation keeps this white Rioja’s citrus flavors fresh and vibrant.
Pairing: 2011 Lindeman’s Bin 90 Moscato
A light-bodied, slightly sweet white brimming with fragrant lime zest and orange blossom tones.
Pairing: 2010 Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio Venezia Giulia
A refreshing white with light-bodied apple and citrus flavors.