Light Summer Wines

These pairings include a light-bodied white and a celery, grilled grape and mushroom salad.

Thai Chicken and Watermelon Salad

Pairing: 2011 Waterbrook Sangiovese Rosé

Washington's Columbia Valley isn't known for the Sangiovese grape variety, nor for rosés. As a result, Waterbrook's lightly floral bottling is a nice surprise.

Gingered Salmon with Grilled Corn and Watercress Salad

Pairing: 2011 Domäne Wachau Terrassen Grüner Veltliner Federspiel

Terrassen bottlings come from terraced vineyards, which yield intense, focused wines, like this citrusy example.

Celery, Grilled Grape and Mushroom Salad

Pairing: 2010 Remo Farina Bianco di Custoza

The Bianco di Custoza region, at the edge of northern Italy's Lake Garda, is an overlooked source for aromatic, light-bodied whites like this one.

Steamed Cockles in Scallion Broth

Pairing: 2011 Aveleda Fonte Vinho Verde

A blend of Trajadura, Loureiro, Arinto and Azal Branco grapes, this is bracing, with citrus and green apple notes.

Beet Salad with Watercress and Fresh Pecorino

Pairing: 2010 Seven Hills Riesling

An outstanding value worth stocking by the case for its refreshing, sweet-and-sour lime-and-peach profile.

Shrimp Tacos with Pickled-Red-Onion Salad

Pairing: 2011 Marqués de Cáceres White Rioja

Stainless steel fermentation keeps this white Rioja’s citrus flavors fresh and vibrant.

Stone-Fruit Panzanella with Zabaglione

Pairing: 2011 Lindeman’s Bin 90 Moscato

A light-bodied, slightly sweet white brimming with fragrant lime zest and orange blossom tones.

Catfish Po'Boys with Pickle Remoulade

Pairing: 2010 Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio Venezia Giulia

A refreshing white with light-bodied apple and citrus flavors.

