Light Chocolate to Dark Chocolate Recipes

When pastry chef Deanie Fox makes this parfait at the restaurant, she uses as many as 10 citrus varieties, from yuzu to tangerine. This streamlined version is still sensational, combining puckery lime curd and minty orange-grapefruit salad with light, luxurious white-chocolate mousse.
Le Bernardin pastry chef Michael Laiskonis serves this milk-chocolaty dessert in an eggshell with caramel foam; it's known as "the egg." It's just as good in ramekins, topped with a simple caramel sauce blended with maple syrup.
Kimberly Sklar was baking a crème fraìche-spiked chocolate cake and, by accident, took the pan out of the oven early. Discovering that the cake was superfudgy, she layered it with dark chocolate and white chocolate ganache, then covered it in dark chocolate frosting.
In this smart recipe, Grace Parisi boils orange peels in water, simmers them in sugar syrup and coats them in sugar. Then she tosses them with pistachios and spreads them over chocolate for a divine bark.
Ad Hoc's chef de cuisine Dave Cruz created this rich chocolate mousse as a refined homage to the pudding he loved as a child. At the restaurant he serves it simply, but it's also wonderful garnished with giant curls of bittersweet chocolate made with a vegetable peeler.