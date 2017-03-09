Light Chocolate to Dark Chocolate Recipes

Food & Wine
1 of 11

White Chocolate-Coated Grapes with Orange Curd

A fine layer of white chocolate gives both green and red grapes a creamy crunch. The orange curd dipping sauce could not be simpler; it's hard to imagine a more elegant use of the microwave.

slideshow Excellent Fruit Desserts

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 11

White Chocolate-Citrus Parfait

When pastry chef Deanie Fox makes this parfait at the restaurant, she uses as many as 10 citrus varieties, from yuzu to tangerine. This streamlined version is still sensational, combining puckery lime curd and minty orange-grapefruit salad with light, luxurious white-chocolate mousse.

slideshow  More Beautiful Desserts

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 11

Cinnamon Cake with Chile-Chocolate Buttercream

This sweet-spicy sensation features a cinnamon-flavored sponge cake and subtly spicy buttercream frosting made with ancho chile powder and cayenne pepper.

slideshow  More Great Cakes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 11

Milk-Chocolate Cookies with Malted Cream

Mathew Rice grew up loving an Oreo-like sandwich cookie called Murray Chocolate Cremes. In this homage, he creates a malty filling for milk-chocolate wafers by mixing butter and sugar with Ovaltine.

slideshow  More Sandwich Cookie Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 11

Chocolate Pots de Crème with Maple Caramel and Salt

Le Bernardin pastry chef Michael Laiskonis serves this milk-chocolaty dessert in an eggshell with caramel foam; it's known as "the egg." It's just as good in ramekins, topped with a simple caramel sauce blended with maple syrup.

slideshow  More Great Chocolate Desserts

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 11

Chocolate Truffle Layer Cake

Kimberly Sklar was baking a crème fraìche-spiked chocolate cake and, by accident, took the pan out of the oven early. Discovering that the cake was superfudgy, she layered it with dark chocolate and white chocolate ganache, then covered it in dark chocolate frosting.

slideshow  More Delicious Layer Cakes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 11

Chocolate-Red Wine Cake

A recipe in Anne Willan's 2001 Cooking with Wine inspired this fluffy, not-too-sweet cake, which uses just enough wine in the batter to give it a slight boozy flavor.

slideshow  More Recipes with Red Wine

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 11

Bittersweet-Chocolate Bark with Candied Orange Peels

In this smart recipe, Grace Parisi boils orange peels in water, simmers them in sugar syrup and coats them in sugar. Then she tosses them with pistachios and spreads them over chocolate for a divine bark.

slideshow Easy Food Gifts

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 11

Salted Fudge Brownies

Kate Krader recommends a flaky sea salt like Maldon, because the flavor is less harsh and it melts so nicely into the batter, accentuating the chocolaty sweetness.

slideshow More Brownie Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
10 of 11

Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse

Ad Hoc's chef de cuisine Dave Cruz created this rich chocolate mousse as a refined homage to the pudding he loved as a child. At the restaurant he serves it simply, but it's also wonderful garnished with giant curls of bittersweet chocolate made with a vegetable peeler.

slideshow  More Great Chocolate Desserts

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
11 of 11

More from Food & Wine

You might also like:

slideshow More Chocolate Desserts

slideshow Delicious Chocolate Cookies

slideshow Fantastic Chocolate Cakes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up