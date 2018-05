"Nothing to me is as superb as homemade strawberry ice cream," says Andrew Zimmern. "Years ago, I swirled in some homemade leftover lemon curd that my wife makes in June for family birthday cakes, and a new treat was born in our house. This one takes a little work and a little forethought, but it is so, so, so worth it." To make this custard really special, Zimmern suggests using fresh cream, fresh butter and fresh strawberries.