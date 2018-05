To make this soup as close as possible to the source of our inspiration, a Korean tofu stew, you'd need to use one of the many types of Asian chile-garlic pastes; about a tablespoon will do. An easier alternative—and a delicious one, too—is the combination of cayenne, paprika, and plenty of garlic that we've used here. Instead of cooking the pork, try adding leftover pork to the soup and cook until just heated through.