Laurent Tourondel's Fourth of July Recipes

Chimichurri sauce, made with parsley, garlic and olive oil, is the ubiquitous accompaniment to grilled meats in Argentina; when serving steak, Laurent Tourondel often prefers its clean, sharp flavors to richer French sauces like béarnaise or red wine sauce. The tang of chimichurri is especially delicious with Tourondel's supersmoky steaks, seasoned with both smoked sea salt and smoked pepper.
Laurent Tourondel traveled extensively throughout Southeast Asia before opening his BLT empire of restaurants in America, and the spicy fish sauce and peanut dressing in this dish come straight out of Vietnam. Any green cabbage can substitute for the napa cabbage; just be sure to serve the slaw immediately after dressing it so that it retains maximum crunch.
The spirit of Jamaica's popular jerk sauce comes through in this superspicy, fragrant grilled chicken. To punch up the flavor even more, let the marinade sit for an additional 24 hours before adding the meat. To lower the heat, swap out Scotch bonnet chiles (among the world's hottest) for jalapeños.
Laurent Tourondel set out to use this lemon cream and blueberry compote for a Fourth of July pie, but decided that he preferred the look and lightness of the fillings layered in parfait glasses. In place of the blueberries, try other summer fruits like raspberries or strawberries.