Shwarma, thin slices of roasted meat and condiments that are often wrapped in a pita, is a popular street food throughout the Middle East. Chris Hanna loves making shwarma for casual parties. In fact, she once prepared it for 30 people to inaugurate her outdoor kitchen. Rather than roasting meat on a spit in the traditional style, Hanna simply grills a butterflied leg of lamb. The lamb should sit overnight in a spicy, garlicky marinade before grilling, though three days would be ideal.