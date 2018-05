Inspired by aromatic spices like sesame and pink peppercorn, and herbs like tarragon, San Francisco chocolatier Michael Recchiuti of Recchiuti Confections searches local farmers' markets for the absolute freshest ingredients. Beyond truffles, Recchiuti creates all kinds of fun, homey chocolate desserts (like s'mores), the recipes for which appear in his stunning cookbook, Chocolate Obsession. However, he didn't choose to share the recipe for his four-chocolate brownies--until now. By swirling chunks of white, milk and bittersweet chocolate into a batter made with unsweetened chocolate, then melting and drizzling more all over the top, Recchiuti says this sweet has "all the chocolates I like in one brownie."