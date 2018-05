By happy accident, Amber Huffman combined leftovers of two low-country staples--barbecue and cheddar cheese grits--for a quick Southern fusion meal. It became a Jess Jackson favorite. Here, Huffman tops her grits with grilled shrimp slicked with a tangy, bourbon-based barbecue sauce. "I seriously have received three marriage proposals over a bowl of my cheese grits," says Huffman. "I've accepted none so far."