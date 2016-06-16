La Crema: Raise a Glass to Summer!

Food & Wine
Our crisp, bright Pinot Gris pairs with hammocks, sandals, and playing hooky on a warm day. Learn more about it here.

This brothy, Spanish tapas-style dish is a delicious combination, especially when paired with our bright, floral new Oregon Willamette Valley Pinot Noir.

We all know that wine is typically paired with cheese—it's familiar, it works, and we really like it. But because our Pinot Noir Rosé wine goes so well with light, floral flavors like rose, lavender, and strawberry, try pairing it with sweets!

Sure casual summer get-togethers are fun, but if you're looking for a more dressed up affair, draw inspiration from this Chardonnay-inspired summer party.

Delicious doesn't have to be complicated. With a few simple ingredients, you can create a delicious side dish that's high on flavor and low on stress.

We asked a bevy of stylin' bloggers to pair our new Pinot Gris with moment-making get-togethers. From a grown-up dinner party, to a picnic, to an outdoor soiree, here are ideas for inspiration.

