Kiwifruit Recipes

From a kiwi, banana and passion fruit salad to a sweet-and-sour cocktail, here are easy and delicious kiwifruit recipes.

Coconut Pavlovas with Tropical Fruit

The kiwis and mango that fill these airy, low-fat meringues are high in vitamin C and other antioxidants. The low-calorie passion fruit seeds add tartness and intense tropical flavor.

Kiwi Jam

California's kiwi season runs from October to May. Here, Dafna Kory turns that sweet fruit into a supereasy jam.

Kiwi Cobbler

At Radius, this colorful cocktail is made with house-infused Tahitian-vanilla bean sugar.

Kiwi, Banana and Passion Fruit Salad

In the dead of winter, even the humblest grocery stores on St. Bart's stock fresh tropical fruits of astonishing sweetness. Jean-Georges Vongerichten selected a few of his favorites for this salad.

Tekiwi

Fresh kiwi flavors this sweet-and-sour cocktail made with silver tequila.

Sunburst

The kiwi in this drink contributes both sweet and sour, like citrus, and gives it a great texture.

