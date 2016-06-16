Kitchen Storage Containers

The perfect kitchen counter statement; these functional yet stylish containers will have you wanting to decant every single one of your pantry staples.—Suzie Myers

1 of 6 © GARDE

Vincent Van Duysen Smoked Glass Canisters

Designed by Belgian architect Vincent Van Duysen, this canister combines walnut and smoked glass. $285; gardeshop.com.

2 of 6 © CALYPSO St.Barth

Tall Glass Container with Lid

This mouth-blown glass container features a hand-knotted leather pull. $115; calypsostbarth.com.

3 of 6 © LEIF

Geo Storage Jar

Norman Copenhagen’s candy-like jars can be mixed and matched. $18-$28; leifshop.com.

4 of 6 © Nüline Distribution

Bottlit Canister

In three sizes, these bottles are perfect for storing everything from spices to cereal. $15.60-$26; nulinedistribution.com.

5 of 6 © Menu A/S

Spoonless Container

These functional containers have a handy spout for easy pouring. Small $44.95, large $69.95; store.menudesignshop.com.

6 of 6 Courtesy of Huset

Phold Container

These bendy containers are made from food-grade silicone and are perfect for storing kitchen condiments like salt. $16; huset-shop.com.

