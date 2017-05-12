Kerry Simon

Grilled Porterhouse Steak with Summer Vegetables

Chef Kerry Simon grills steak and vegetables over a hot charcoal fire, then smokes a whole chicken over the smoldering coals to eat later.

Seared Romaine Spears with Caesar Dressing

In this fun incarnation of Caesar salad, grilling romaine with a light brushing of oil boosts its flavor while adding few calories. For the dressing, Kerry Simon ingeniously swaps in low-fat mayonnaise for egg yolks.

Red Curry Chicken Kebabs with Minty Yogurt Sauce

For spicy chicken kebabs as addictive as Buffalo wings, Kerry Simon creates a fantastically simple marinade using just jarred red curry paste, vegetable oil and salt.

Grilled-Vegetable Gazpacho

Classic Andalucian gazpacho combines raw vegetables like tomatoes and onions with red wine vinegar for a little kick. Kerry Simon transforms the recipe by using grilled vegetables brightened with a blend of vinegar, orange juice and lemon juice.

 

Ginger-Garlic Shrimp with Tangy Tomato Sauce

The marinade for these shrimp—a piquant mix of lemon juice, garlic, ginger, basil and parsley—would be equally good with pork or chicken. The dipping sauce is almost chutney-like with chunks of whole tomatoes; lemongrass and lime juice add tang.

Quinoa Salad with Roasted Peppers and Tomatoes

"I grew up with a bunch of hippies, so I ate a lot of quinoa," Kerry Simon says. "I thought the taste was so cool." For this tabbouleh-like salad with tomatoes and roasted bell peppers, Simon simmers quinoa in water and orange juice to give it a citrus hit.

Fish Tacos with Creamy Lime Guacamole and Cabbage Slaw

Fish tacos are a staple among California surfers but are often beer-battered and fried. Kerry Simon's healthier, grilled version enriches the guacamole with low-fat sour cream.

Zen Sangria

Kerry Simon's Asian-style sangria combines Sauvignon Blanc with green tea–flavored vodka, but it can be made with plain or citrus vodka as well.

Caramelized Pineapple Sundaes with Coconut

Kerry Simon tops creamy frozen yogurt with chunks of caramelized pineapple and slivers of fresh coconut, but toasted, shredded coconut is just as delicious. Another variation: Swap out the pineapple for bananas and garnish with the Japanese herb shiso.

