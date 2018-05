When F&W gave our market basket challenge to Top Chef Season 5 contestant Jeff McInnis, the owner of Miami's Southern-inflected Yardbird restaurant, we purposefully included shrimp but no grits. McInnis didn't care: He made his own fast, fresh version with the corn that was also in the basket. He added pecan butter to his grits, and here's why: "My grandma Daisy had a huge pecan tree in her front yard in Brewton, Alabama," says McInnis. "She'd break the pecans into little pieces with a mallet; I'd eat the sticky nut butter with my fingers."