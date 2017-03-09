Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo's New Year's Eve Dinner

Vinny Dotolo found inspiration for this elegant dish by thinking about New Year’s Eve classics. Both Champagne and caviar flavor the butter sauce that he spoons over seared scallops set on mini potato pancakes.
When presenting their lemony smoked-fish salad, Animal co-chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo spread out the colorful ingredients—avocados, grapefruit, radishes, arugula and chunks of smoked trout—on plates. For a garnish, the pair ingeniously bake the smoked-trout skin until it's crisp, then break it up into shards.
“I love skirt steak because it’s just fatty enough, and it cooks quickly, which is great for dinner parties,” says Vinny Dotolo. He serves the steak thinly sliced, with a lightly smoky, tangy paprika butter and an earthy, wintry Sunchoke-Kale Hash with Farro.