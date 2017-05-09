Jeremy Fox

From summer radishes with chèvre, nori, and smoked salt to lemony quinoa salad with shaved vegetables, here are some terrific recipes from renowned chef Jeremy Fox.

Carrot Macaroni and Cheese

The silky carrot puree mixed with the cheddar here is a terrific source of vitamin A and helps reduce the amount of fat in the recipe.

Lemony Quinoa Salad with Shaved Vegetables

Eating quinoa is a great way for vegetarians to get protein. Jeremy Fox tosses nutty-tasting quinoa with crunchy shaved vegetables for a refreshing salad loaded with vitamins and minerals.

Pea Consommé with Mint

This delicate broth is full of vitamin C, thanks to the pea pods Jeremy Fox simmers. (Snow peas are just as delicious and easier to find.) He tops the consommé with shards of white chocolate because he likes the way it brings out the peas sweetness while adding only a little fat.

Summer Radishes with Chèvre, Nori and Smoked Salt

In this very simple appetizer, Jeremy Fox combines slivers of nori with bits of goat cheese—a clever, tantalizing mix of salty and creamy—then serves the dish with radishes and a sprinkle of smoked salt.

Butter Beans in Miso Bagna Cauda

Chefs aren't just eating at each other's restaurants when they travel, they're actually cooking in them. Los Angeles's Animal recently hosted Jeremy Fox of Tyler Florence's restaurant group, who spent a week serving dishes like butter beans bagna cauda.

