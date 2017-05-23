Jean-Georges and Marja Vongerichten's Global Holiday Menu

“The first time I had kimchi was when I arrived in New York City in 1986,” says Jean-Georges Vongerichten. “I was like, Oh my God, what is this? It’s fermented like the sauerkraut from Alsace, where I’m from, but the flavor is different. I didn’t have a recipe, so instead of fermenting, I used vinegar for the sourness.” Like sauerkraut, he serves this kimchi hot.