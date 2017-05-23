Jamie Oliver likes to chop all the salsa ingredients together on a large cutting board so the tomatoes, garlic, jalapeño and herbs get well combined. He even seasons the salsa and adds a splash of olive oil on the board.
TV chef Jamie Oliver published an extraordinary cookbook, Jamie's Dinners, full of quick, British-inspired recipes. Consider what he does with crumpets, which look like English muffins but are doughier and full of small holes. Oliver turns them into a kind of french toast, soaking them in egg and then griddling them until they're moist in the middle and deliciously crisp on the outside. He likes to top the crumpets with maple syrup and a little bit of chopped red chiles.
This Moroccan-spiced salad combines vitamin A–rich carrots and heart-healthy avocados. Jamie Oliver’s favorite method for preparing carrots (as well as beets) is to first parboil them, then toss them with a dressing and roast them to intensify their sweetness.