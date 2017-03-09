Interesting Wines

A selection of terrific, hard-to-find-bottles.
In this rich, supple red blend from southern France, fruity Grenache softens Syrah's muscular tannins.
The Garnacha Blanc in this Spanish blend comes from 50-year-old vines, giving this bright, pineappley white terrific intensity.
This zesty white blend comes from Orvieto, a part of Italy's land-locked Umbria region that turns out crisp, light-bodied whites.
The Blaufränkisch grape makes juicy, spicy red wines that are exceptionally food-friendly, like this bottling from Austrian vintner Alex Schreiner.
Australia's Barossa Valley is synonymous with plush, fruit-driven Shiraz; this one tempers its ripeness with an elegant restraint.
Superstar winemaker Zelma Long helped craft this unusual red, an ultrasmooth blend made from six varietals across four vintages.