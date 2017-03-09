Interesting Wines

A selection of terrific, hard-to-find-bottles.

2007 Domaine de Fabrègues Le Domaine

In this rich, supple red blend from southern France, fruity Grenache softens Syrah's muscular tannins.

2008 Celler Piñol Portal

The Garnacha Blanc in this Spanish blend comes from 50-year-old vines, giving this bright, pineappley white terrific intensity.

2008 Tenuta Le Velette Berganorio Orvieto Classico

This zesty white blend comes from Orvieto, a part of Italy's land-locked Umbria region that turns out crisp, light-bodied whites.

2006 AlexS Blaufränkisch

The Blaufränkisch grape makes juicy, spicy red wines that are exceptionally food-friendly, like this bottling from Austrian vintner Alex Schreiner.

2006 Hesketh The Protagonist Shiraz

Australia's Barossa Valley is synonymous with plush, fruit-driven Shiraz; this one tempers its ripeness with an elegant restraint.

NV John Bookwalter Subplot 22

Superstar winemaker Zelma Long helped craft this unusual red, an ultrasmooth blend made from six varietals across four vintages.

