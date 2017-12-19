Inside chef Stephanie Izard’s newest venture, Duck Duck Goat

1 of 5

Red neon signs and dangling Peking ducks are a common sight in the windows of Chinatown restaurants, and so they are fixtures outside Izard’s Duck Duck Goat as well. Inside, the birds are served to groups, with plenty of the dish’s characteristic bronzed, crackling skin. Duck Duck Goat: 857 W Fulton Market, Chicago; 312-902-3825; duckduckgoatchicago.com

 

2 of 5

To prepare for the opening of Duck Duck Goat, Izard and her staff became students of handmade noodles and dumpling wrappers. The stack of soup bowls are printed with the Chinese phrase wanshou wujiang—a wish for longevity. The rims feature a pattern known as leiwen, representing clouds and thunder. 

 

3 of 5

The dining rooms at Duck Duck Goat evoke the dense, saturated color and maximalist aesthetic of American Chinatowns. The entryway to each room is designed to resemble a storefront, complete with awnings and signage as seen here. 

 

4 of 5

Izard prepares wild striped bass, with a Southeast-Asian–style green curry and shaved baby artichoke salad.

 

5 of 5

Labor-intensive Chinese silver needle noodles are a particular point of pride for Izard. At Duck Duck Goat Izard rolls them by hand and serves them with clams and bacon.

 

