Innovative Thanksgiving Leftovers

Chef David Chang's super innovative recipes use Thanksgiving leftovers like turkey, brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 5

The Side Dish: Spicy Brussels Sprouts

Leftovers: Brussels sprouts
Innovation: Top with seasoned Rice Krispies for crunch

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

The Main Course: Turkey

Leftovers: Roast turkey and turkey skin
Innovation: Make cracklings from turkey skin

Leftovers: Dark turkey meat and rice
Innovation: Simmer meat in a deeply savory combination of brown sugar and soy sauce

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

The Appetizer: Mashed-Potato Spring Rolls

Leftovers: Mashed potatoes, green beans and gravy
Innovation: Use white bread as a wrapper

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Dessert: Brown Butter Custard Pie

Leftovers: Sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce
Innovation: Use sweet potatoes to make ganache

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Dessert: Sweet Potato Panna Cotta

Leftovers: Sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, bread crusts
Innovation: Use leftover bread crusts and crumbs to make cinnamon toast crumb topping

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up