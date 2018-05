In addition to sweet, salt, sour, bitter and umami, scientists in Australia have recently discovered a sixth taste: fat. To test their theory, we offer 10 indulgent dishes and their lower-fat counterparts (fewer than 5 grams of saturated fat per serving).

Indulgent: Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs with Avocado (left)

Low-fat: Beef Tenderloin "Dogs" with Corn Relish