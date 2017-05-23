Indian Desserts

These delicious recipes include a classic cardamom lassi and Padma Lakshmi's spicy granita recipe.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 5

Saffron Lassi

Lassis are ubiquitous in India; the shakes, made with yogurt or buttermilk, can be sweet or salty. The Victorian-style Imperial Hotel in India's capital, New Delhi, where Peggy Markel stopped on her way to Rajasthan, has an extensive selection of lassi. This one is elegantly flavored with saffron.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Coconut Pudding with Pineapple and Candied Cashews

This dessert is called a soufflé at Philipkutty's Farm, but it's much more like a rich, creamy pudding with deep tropical flavors and a sweet, nutty garnish. Here it's molded in an 8-inch square pan; the pudding can also be prepared in individual custard cups or ramekins. Cooking the pineapple mixture is key because raw pineapple contains an enzyme that prevents a pudding from setting.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Curried Rice Krispies Squares

The Violet Hour's Chef Justin Large, who also works as a sous chef at the beloved wine bar Avec, created these ingenious and addictive squares, an Indian-spiced variation on the all-American classic.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Cardamom Lassi

Freshly ground whole cardamom seeds add extra flavor to this frothy sweet-and-tart yogurt drink, but preground cardamom powder is okay too.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Spicy Pineapple Granita

Instead of finishing a big meal with a rich dessert, Padma Lakshmi opts for this cold, fruity pineapple granita spiked with cayenne.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up