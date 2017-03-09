Iceland

For centuries, hunting, fishing and foraging sustained Iceland. Here, a primer on the breathtaking country.

Food & Wine
Today, Iceland's geographic isolation—plus strict government environmental regulations—helps it produce some of the purest foods on the planet. Grass-fed cows make milk that's high in beta carotene, creating exceptional butter and cheese as well as the yogurt-like skyr. Family farms sell tender meat from lambs that have grazed in the mountains all summer on moss, scrub and wildflowers.

Fish farmers raise arctic char without chemicals or antibiotics in eco-friendly saltwater tanks. And chefs from around the world seek out the wild salmon from Iceland's pristine, glacier-fed rivers.

"Our food doesn't come from industrial farms, it comes from family farms," says Icelandic chef Siggi Hall, an outspoken promoter of his country's ingredients. Now that those ingredients are coming to the U.S.—Whole Foods is the exclusive importer of many of them—it's become easier for Americans to eat more like Icelanders.

Reykjavík's 3 Frakkar serves indigenous dishes like lamb smoked over dried sheep-dung and the delicacy hákarl, or fermented shark.

Bar 101, within Hotel 101, in Reykjavik.

