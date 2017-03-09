Iced Tea Recipes

These refreshing recipes include Pimm's classic iced tea and a lemon-rosemary sun tea.

1 of 6 © Con Poulos

Hibiscus-Tangerine Iced Tea

To cut back on sugar, F&W's Kay Chun mixes sweet tangerine juice with tart hibiscus tea. The result is a very refreshing, fruity drink.

Sophie Dahl's Iced Tea

Sophie Dahl loves to make iced tea—especially using Earl Grey flavored with lavender.

Lemon-Rosemary Sun Tea

Willi Galloway steeps lemon and rosemary for this tea. "Herbs are great for balcony gardens," she says.

Pimm's Iced Tea

Pimm's No. 1, a gin-based aperitif invented by London bar owner James Pimm in 1823, is the quintessential English summer-afternoon drink (and the traditional drink of Wimbledon). Here, Jamie Boudreau combines it with tea, another beloved British beverage.

Iced Tea Italiano

The Tasting Room moved into a larger space with a bar featuring seasonal cocktails and house-made sodas and tonics. This drink is bar manager Richard Ervin's version of the classic Italian summertime cooler.

Tea Thyme

Mixologist Kathy Casey of Kathy Casey Food Studios—Liquid Kitchen steeps vodka in English Breakfast tea for this drink. To sweeten it, she uses local honey ("a great way to customize your cocktails," she says)—specifically, the dark, fig-flavored honey from her studio's backyard hive underneath a fig tree.

