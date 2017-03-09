Iced Tea Recipes

Pimm's No. 1, a gin-based aperitif invented by London bar owner James Pimm in 1823, is the quintessential English summer-afternoon drink (and the traditional drink of Wimbledon). Here, Jamie Boudreau combines it with tea, another beloved British beverage.
The Tasting Room moved into a larger space with a bar featuring seasonal cocktails and house-made sodas and tonics. This drink is bar manager Richard Ervin's version of the classic Italian summertime cooler.
Mixologist Kathy Casey of Kathy Casey Food Studios—Liquid Kitchen steeps vodka in English Breakfast tea for this drink. To sweeten it, she uses local honey ("a great way to customize your cocktails," she says)—specifically, the dark, fig-flavored honey from her studio's backyard hive underneath a fig tree.