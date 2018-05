“My passion for halvah (the sesame-seed candy) is no secret. I love its crunchy, gritty, nutty flavor. I first started eating it in Paris at the pâtisseries orientales: the Middle Eastern sweet shops in the fifth arrondissement, near La Sorbonne. The flavor of halvah works well with caramel. Sesame is the new vanilla!”

The sesame-flavored ice cream for this sundae is fun and unique, but store-bought vanilla ice cream is delicious, too.

Recipe reprinted from The Perfect Finish by Bill Yosses. Copyright © 2010 by Bill Yosses. With the permission of the publisher, W.W. Norton & Company, Inc.