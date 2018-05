Having worked in a bike store since high school, Remy Nelson was well aware of the interconnected cultures of bicycles and beer, “Tips often came in the form of brown bottles, before we were even legal to drink them!” he says. At Mojo, his bicycle shop/café in the heart of San Francisco’s NoPa neighborhood, he serves local draft beers like Death & Taxes (brewed in nearby Santa Rosa) while bicycles are repaired, tuned up and sold in the back. With no professional cooking experience, Nelson crafted his menu according to his own preferences, with sandwiches like Le Marocain (turkey, harissa aioli, melted Swiss cheese, red peppers, cucumber and romaine) and Croque-Mojo (a nod to his French background) served alongside Ritual and De La Paz coffees. After its success with a French-inspired prix fixe supper club, Mojo currently hosts weekly pop-ups at the café, like Burger Wednesdays, and Rice Paper Scissors—a Vietnamese fusion menu—on Thursdays. mojobicyclecafe.com