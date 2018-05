Anthony Bourdain has eaten pretty much every grilled food imaginable, from shrimp at the legendary Etxebarri restaurant in Spain’s Basque country to skinned iguana at a shack in Nicaragua. When F&W asked the host of CNN’s travel show, Parts Unknown, to sketch his current grilling obsessions, he agreed without hesitation and asked us for white board and a few blue pencils. He then supplied us with four astonishing drawings, from a typical meat-laden parrilla, or South American grill, to a smoke-filled yakitori spot in Tokyo. Bourdain has already produced a graphic novel, Get Jiro!, which features warring chefs; we hope he’ll tackle battling grill masters next.