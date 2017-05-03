How to Cook with Spices

To create this Southwestern-inspired dish, Melissa Rubel Jacobson tosses shrimp with chipotle chile powder (made from dried, smoked jalapeños), grills them, then layers them on top of crunchy fried corn tortillas and crisp, citrusy slaw.
This delectable poached-chicken salad, packed with Asian pear, cucumber and bean sprouts, offers a double hit of wasabi. First, F&W's Melissa Rubel whisks wasabi powder into the dressing—a blend of mayonnaise, rice vinegar and sesame oil—then she garnishes the salad with crunchy wasabi peas.
Madras curry powder is a blend of many spices, including cardamom, chiles, coriander and cumin. Since it is hotter than regular curry powder, it adds a delicious kick to this Indian-style, late-summer vegetable stew of eggplant, tomatoes and chickpeas in a sublime coconut-ginger broth. Prepare the recipe with vegetable stock for an excellent vegetarian main course.
Mild Spanish smoked paprika—also called pimentón—gives dishes an appealing smokiness. Using the sweetest, ripest tomatoes in season, Melissa Rubel makes a simple yet luscious soup flavored with smoked paprika and served with crunchy cheese toasts.
Melissa Rubel seasons chunks of tender, succulent pork shoulder with Chinese five-spice powder (a mixture of cinnamon, fennel seeds, cloves, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns), which is a fast way to add Asian flavor.