How to Throw the Perfect Summer Party

When my longtime partner and I were deciding how to spend our ten year anniversary, we wanted to keep things small and personal. A wedding didn’t feel like us. Alex and I have small families; and while we love our friends and we love good food, we shy away from big, epochal moments. We live on the Eastern End of Long Island, where I’m a novelist and food writer and Alex fishes the Montauk waters as often as he can. We’re part of a CSA and a CSF. I’m part of a soup club. Our happiest moments are at our house (which Alex built), feeding our friends from the local bounty. And so, in commemorating our decade together, we decided against a big wedding—we got married at Town Hall and then had takeout with my mom—and instead hosted a big weekend of festivities. The first was a tiny gathering on a boat, with just a few of our closest friends and family members. We followed that up with a big party for forty of our nearest and dearest friends. We celebrated with the people and things who make us who we are, and we had the time of our lives. Here's how we did it. —Jessica Soffer