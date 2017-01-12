How to Roast Whole Fish

Whole fish may seem intimidating but healthy, whole roasted fish is an impressive dinner option that is actually quite simple to prepare.
Click through the slideshow for the step-by-step guide.
Chop the parsley to mix with the capers, crushed red pepper and salt.
Add the oil to make the rub.
Lay out the scaled and cleaned fish on a cutting board.
Make 5 parallel 3-inch long slashes on each side.
Rub the fish with oil and put the seasoning into the slashes.
Stand the fish upright on the baking sheet.
When the fish is done, it should easily pull away from the backbone.