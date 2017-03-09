How to Make Tofu

Here, instructions on how to make wonderfully eggy "tofu skins," unbelievably delicate silken tofu and the freshest firm tofu.

Introduction to Homemade Tofu

Chef Douglas Keane's homemade tofu is as indulgent as foie gras, but a lot lighter. 

Getting Started: Make Soy Milk

Homemade soy milk is the key to the best tofu (most store-bought versions won't work), but the origin of the soybeans isn't an issue: "I asked tofu makers in Kyoto, Japan, where their beans are from," says Keane, "and they said America."

For details on making freshly pressed soy milk from dried soybeans, refer to steps 1-4 of Keane's Tofu Skins, Silken Tofu, or Firm Tofu recipes.

For Tofu Skins

Tofu skin, known as yuba in Japan, forms on the surface of hot soy milk, similar to the skin that develops on warm cow's milk. When the skin is fully formed, use a paring knife to carefully detach it from the side of the saucepan. Carefully slide a chopstick or skewer under the skin and lift it from the milk. Let drain for a few seconds before transferring to a plate.

For Silken Tofu

To set the curd of this delicate tofu—delicious, even plain—combine freshly made hot soy milk with sea salts such as magnesium chloride. The sea salts (nigari) coagulate the proteins in the milk, forming very fragile, custardy curds.

 

For Firm Tofu

Solid tofu is silken tofu that's pressed into a block and allowed to drain. One great improvised mold: a plastic berry basket lined with cheesecloth.

